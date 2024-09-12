International Maritime Organization secretary general arrives Pakistan

This is the the first-ever visit to Pakistan by a secretary general of the IMO.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco has arrived Pakistan today.

The Secretary General will participate in the "International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference" and hold meetings with Pakistan's leadership and senior government officials.

The Secretary General's visit will afford an opportunity for Pakistan and IMO to exchange views on maritime sector and blue economy.

As a founding member of IMO, Pakistan is deeply committed to IMO's vision of safe, secure and efficient shipping on clean oceans.

Pakistan has served for five terms on the IMO Council and has consistently contributed in upholding the IMO objectives.