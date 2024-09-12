International Maritime Organization secretary general arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan International Maritime Organization secretary general arrives in Pakistan

This is the first visit to Pakistan by a secretary general of IMO

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 10:27:23 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary General Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco arrived in Pakistan on Thursday.

This is the the first visit to Pakistan by a secretary general of the IMO.

The dignitary will participate in the "International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference" and hold meetings with Pakistan's leaders and senior government officials.

The visit will afford an opportunity to Pakistan and IMO to exchange views on maritime sector and blue economy.

As a founding member of IMO, Pakistan is deeply committed to its vision of safe, secure and efficient shipping on clean oceans.

Pakistan has served for five terms on the IMO Council and consistently contributed to upholding its objectives.