NA-171 by-elections: Mismanagement at some polling stations delays voting

Polling at stations 103, 104, 105 and 260 could not commence as voters are not being allowed in

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Polling at some stations could not begin at the scheduled time on Thursday morning for by-election to the National Assembly NA 171 Rahim Yar Khan-III constituency due to mismanagement by the authorities.

Polling at stations number 103, 104, 105 and 260 could not commence as voters were not being allowed to go inside.

The security officials outside the polling stations were tight-lipped when asked the reason for not letting voters in.

The NA 171 seat fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MNA Mumtaz Mustafa who died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad on August 4.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission (ECP) had completed all arrangements for polling. The polling material had been delivered to the polling staff.

A control room has been established at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab in Lahore for monitoring the bye-election.

According to the ECP, 526,973 registered voters will use their right to franchise. A total of 301 polling stations have been set up for voting. The district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC which will remain enforced from September 11 to 13.

According to a notification, all public offices, educational institutions, and commercial zones within the constituency will remain closed.

The polling has started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without a break.