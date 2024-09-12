I will not give up raising voice for justice, real freedom: Gandapur

Pakistan Pakistan I will not give up raising voice for justice, real freedom: Gandapur

Says Constitution allows him to fight for rights

Topline When I say some journalists do not speak against corruption, they turn against me,” he said

We are facing challenges in KP and all these difficulties have been created by the rulers

I announce I will talk to Afghanistan myself, keep your policies at home

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 03:23:56 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said he will not give up raising voice for justice, rights and real freedom.

Addressing a ceremony of bar council associations, the KP CM said it was the responsibility of the lawyers to ensure justice to the masses; only those nations make progress by leaps and bounds where justice flourishes.

“Unfortunately, our judicial system is weak. Now, it is the duty of the lawyers to uphold justice and merit and play their significant role in promoting and protecting justice and rights.

“Don’t defend cases against merit. We cannot go forward without the rule of law.

“We are facing challenges in KP and all these difficulties have been created by the rulers.”

“Journalists are my brothers. If they speak against me, it is ok. When I say some journalists do not speak against corruption and for the superiority of the Constitution, they turn against me,” he said.

“In the absence of fair system of reward and punishment, Constitution is violated repeatedly. We cannot progress with two laws, two systems and ‘two Pakistans’.

“We do not believe in revenge nor used provincial institutions against our opponents. We do not create hatred because we know hatred harms the country,” the KP CM said.

The CM said he had said in the meetings of Apex Committee people of KP and police have lost trust, adding, “I am saying let me send a delegation to Afghanistan, they are our neighbours, they don't care. My blood is flowing, how long will I bear it?

I announce that I will talk to Afghanistan myself, keep your policies at home.”

He said the Constitution allows him to fight for rights, adding, “If I raise my voice for rights and against the oppression of the rulers, they say I am inciting people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said NAB was created for accountability and not for revenge, adding seven FIRs were registered against him in one hour.

He said, “I am a citizen of Pakistan and a free person; you have to answer me, if you don't answer then I will speak.”

“If a superintendent of jail hands over an arrested person to someone at night, he will have to answer. He will have to take the name.”