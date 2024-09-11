Draconian laws are being passed by 'democrats', blames APP Chairman

Abbasi also expressed disappointment on KP Chief Minister's language in rally

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 19:21:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awam Pakistan Party (APP) Chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, blamed the current government, calling it unfortunate that tyrannical laws are being passed under the cover of democracy.

Abbasi addressing a press talk, accused the government of creating harsh laws to suppress opposition rallies, stating that there is no real democracy in Pakistan's capital. He said that members of the National Assembly and Senate are nothing but accountable to an SHO. The political parties are making themselves submissive to the police officers and deputy commissioners.

Abbasi referred to the PTI rally on September 8, saying the government's actions before, during, and after the event reflect the current political climate. The rally was held outside Islamabad, yet the government blocked half of the city, slowed down the internet, and placed containers on roads. Which type of democracy it was, he questioned.

Abbasi also criticised the speeches made at the Islamabad rally. He said that all the speeches were nothing but full of accusations and insults rather than addressing public concerns. APP chief expressed particular disappointment with the language used by the KP Chief Minister, stating that such conduct does not uphold democratic values. He stressed that leaders in responsible positions must carefully consider their words, as they are observed by the public as being important.