Abbasi slams govt for enacting oppressive laws in name of democracy

Pakistan Pakistan Abbasi slams govt for enacting oppressive laws in name of democracy

Abbasi also expressed disappointment on KP Chief Minister's language in rally

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 20:44:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awam Pakistan Party (APP) Chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticised the current government, calling it unfortunate that oppressive laws are being enacted under the guise of democracy.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Abbasi accused the government of crafting tough laws to stifle opposition rallies, asserting that true democracy is lacking in Pakistan's capital.

He remarked that members of the National Assembly and Senate are now answerable only to a local SHO and that political parties are subordinating themselves to police officers and deputy commissioners.

More to read: Gandapur asks govt to release Imran Khan within two weeks



Abbasi pointed to the PTI rally on September 8, noting that the government's preemptive and subsequent actions demonstrated the prevailing political climate. Despite the rally being held outside Islamabad, the government blocked large sections of the city, disrupted internet services, and erected roadblocks, questioning the nature of the democracy in practice.

He also criticised the speeches delivered at the Islamabad rally, describing them as full of accusations and insults rather than addressing public concerns. Abbasi expressed particular disappointment with the language used by the KP chief minister, emphasizing that such conduct undermines democratic values.

He stressed that leaders in responsible positions must choose their words carefully, as their statements are closely observed by the public.