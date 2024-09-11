Process to send back Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to NAB kicks off

Court has granted permanent exemption to PM Shehbaz Sharif from appearance

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The process to send back Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to the National Accountability Bureau has been initiated in the accountability court.



Accountability court’s duty judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard the Ramzan mill's reference against PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

Shehbaz Sharif’s pleader Anwaar Hussain appeared before the court.

It is pertinent to note that the court had granted permanent exemption to PM Shehbaz Sharif from appearance in court.

Lawyers contended in the court that the reference had become invalid after restoration of the NAB amendment by the Supreme Court. “The accountability court has no jurisdiction to hear this reference,” he contended.

The court ordered an application for sending reference back to NAB.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz filed an application for one-day absence, which had been accepted.

Lawyers maintained that Hamza Shehbaz couldn’t appear before the court due to backache and doctors had advised him bed rest.

Hamza Shehbaz's medical certificate had been submitted in court.



The accountability court adjourned further hearing on the reference until Oct 1.