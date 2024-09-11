Sixth death anniversary of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz being observed today

Pakistan Pakistan Sixth death anniversary of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz being observed today

She passed away on Sept 11 2018 after a prolonged battle with illness.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 12:13:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - It has been six years since the passing of the former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Kulsoom Nawaz was born on March 29, 1948, in a Kashmiri family in Lahore.

She earned a PhD in Urdu literature and authored books such as "Rajab Ali Beg ka Tehzeebi Sha’oor" and "Jabr aur Jamhooriat."

In 1971, she married the former prime minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.



Known for her dignity, compassion, generosity, and tolerance, Kulsoom Nawaz played a significant role in her husband's life and political decisions.

During Nawaz Sharif's imprisonment in October 1999, Kulsoom Nawaz courageously resisted General Pervez Musharraf’s regime, assumed the leadership of the party, and supported the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in turbulent times.

Her efforts to unite opposition parties earned her the title "Mother of Democracy."

Following Nawaz Sharif's disqualification, Kulsoom Nawaz returned to the political arena but succumbed to throat cancer, passing away on September 11, 2018, after a prolonged battle with the illness.

She was buried beside her father-in-law, Mian Muhammad Sharif, in Jati Umra, Raiwind.