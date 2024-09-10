Sept 10 to be remembered as black day in history: Ali Muhammad Khan

Demands imposition of Article 6 on those who ordered the arrest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday termed the arrest of PTI leaders as “May 9 of Democracy in Pakistan” which, he said, would be remembered as a black day in the history of the country.

“Our leaders were arrested from inside parliament, living quarters and mosque. We are fighting the case of democracy as we are living in Pakistan, not in Israel,” he lamented.

He lambasted the government for allowing police to arrest the parliamentarians as well as prayer leader from the mosque.

He termed the arrest of the PTI leaders from inside parliament an attack on law and constitution of Pakistan.

Khan demanded imposition of Article 6 on those who ordered the arrest from inside the premises of parliament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal condemned the arrest of the PTI leaders from inside the parliament building.



