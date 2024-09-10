Ali Amin Gandapur reaches CM House after seven-hour disappearance

His return to Peshawar has been confirmed by Faisal Amin Gandapur and other leaders on X.

Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 09:22:28 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was reestablished after seven hours. Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar early morning on Wednesday.

Sources revealed that Gandapur had departed from Islamabad for Peshawar late last night.

Faisal Amin Gandapur stated that he had reestablished contact with his brother, and his mobile phone was now back online after the seven hours.

Prior to this, there was considerable speculation and concern over the Chief Minister's whereabouts. Various rumours circulated, and statements from opposition leader Umar Ayub and several PTI leaders emerged.

Barrister Saif had expressed concerns about his possible arrest, but Sahibzada Hamid Raza denied such claims.

A case has been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur at the Sangjani Police Station in Islamabad, with charges including violation of rally regulations and anti-state speeches.

The case also included allegations of unlawful detention of a district administration officer.