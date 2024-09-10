Ali Amin Gandapur reaches CM House after seven-hour 'disappearance'

His return to Peshawar has been confirmed by Faisal Gandapur and other leaders on X

Topline Barrister Saif expressed concerns about Gandapur's possible arrest but Sahibzada Hamid Raza denied such claims

Case registered against Gandapur over anti-state speeches

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, other leaders arrested from parliament

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was reestablished after seven hours during which he was reported 'missing' in Islamabad.

Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar early on Wednesday morning.

Sources revealed that Gandapur had departed from Islamabad for Peshawar late on Monday night.

His return to Peshawar has been confirmed by his brother Faisal Amin Gandapur and other leaders on X.

Faisal Amin Gandapur stated that he had reestablished contact with his brother, and his mobile phone was now back online after seven hours.

Prior to this, there was considerable speculation and concern over the chief minister's whereabouts. Statements from opposition leader Umar Ayub and several PTI leaders emerged.

Barrister Saif expressed concerns about his possible arrest, but Sahibzada Hamid Raza denied such claims.

A case had been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur at the Sangjani police station in Islamabad, with charges including violation of rally regulations and anti-state speeches.

The case also included allegations of unlawful detention of a district administration officer.

SWOOP ON PTI LEADERS

Police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar outside the Parliament House.

Earlier, PTI's firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat was also taken into custody.

The PTI leader was arrested outside the Parliament House along with his security guard. The PTI leader was shifted to the Secretariat police station.

A scuffle was also witnessed between the police officials and Marwat’s guards after which one of the guards of the PTI leader was also taken into custody.

After the arrest of Marwat, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen was also detained by the Islamabad police from his office.