Azma Bokhari asks Gandapur to dare leader's release even in 20 days

Says KP government misused public funds to spread anarchy

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 16:55:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information and Broadcasting Minister Azma Bokhari said on Monday she would give 20 days to Ali Amin Gandapur to dare release his leader if he could.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she gave a response to the statement of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur who made the claim in the Islamabad rally that his party would get Imran Khan released in 15 days if the government failed to do so.

Gandapur also said the PTI would hold a public gathering in Lahore on Sept 22 come what may.

She criticised the PTI for disturbing law and order in its Islamabad rally on Sunday and said the party had engaged in anarchy as usual.

She said Gandapur always disrespected women and such a behaviour was the result of training of his leader. She asked the PTI leaders to restrict such an attitude to their homes.

Azma claimed that the chaotic party was involved in arson and its leaders considered themselves ‘Tarzan’ by throwing containers. She said Zartaj Gul was engaged in this activity.

She said her party and government didn’t want rift between provinces but the Punjab police were a courageous force who could give a strong response to Ali Amin Gandapur.

She challenged Gandapur by saying, “I give you 20 days to get your leader released.”

She criticised, what she said, thinly attended public gathering and misuse of funds by the KP government.

Bokhari said these funds were meant to be spent on the people of KP but misused for personal political gains.