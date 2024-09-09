Upcoming movement will move towards Adiala Jail: Aliya Hamza

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza has announced that a significant movement would soon begin, directing its focus towards Adiala Jail.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, Aliya Hamza remarked that Prisoner Number 804 (referring to Imran Khan) had won while being incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

She confirmed that a rally would be held in Lahore on September 22.

Aliya accused the authorities of continuing to oppress PTI supporters. She claimed that she had endured every injustice with a smiling face.

The PTI leader criticised the government for not learning from its mistakes but instead resorting to further oppression in Punjab.

She asserted that the mandate given by the people on February 8 belonged to the founder of PTI.

Aliya Hamza highlighted that despite numerous obstacles, the government had failed to refrain the public from attending the rally.

Aliya Hamza concluded by stating that PTI would continue with peaceful protests and rallies, declaring that the "final round" has now begun.