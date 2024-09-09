Sindh Education Department to fire 'ghost' schoolteachers

Teachers have not submitted their stance on the matter

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh Education Department has decided to fire 'ghost' schoolteachers.

According to the department, 20 teachers are absconding in Sharqi district.

Many teachers are residing abroad for years without any notice. Teachers are drawing their salaries sitting at home.

The provincial education department stated that teachers had been directed to submit their response on the matter and reveal reasons for absence.

However, ghost teachers hadn’t submitted their response in the department yet.

Now, the department has decided to fire these ghost teachers.

There are hundreds of schools in Sindh deprived of teachers.

Recently, it is reported that schools are also facing a shortage of textbooks.

