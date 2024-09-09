12 injured as blast rips through police van in South Waziristan

Most victims are policemen who are being treated in hospital

Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 12:50:15 PKT

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - Twelve people were injured when a remote-controlled bomb ripped through a police van in Rustam Bazaar of South Waziristan's Wana area on Monday.

The injured were shifted to hospital and some of them were in a critical condition.

Police started investigation into the incident by cordoning off the crime scene.

Medical Superintendent Dr Hammad Mahmood said the injured included policemen and they were being treated.



