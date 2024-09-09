12 injured as blast rips through police van in South Waziristan
Pakistan
Most victims are policemen who are being treated in hospital
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - Twelve people were injured when a remote-controlled bomb ripped through a police van in Rustam Bazaar of South Waziristan's Wana area on Monday.
The injured were shifted to hospital and some of them were in a critical condition.
Police started investigation into the incident by cordoning off the crime scene.
Medical Superintendent Dr Hammad Mahmood said the injured included policemen and they were being treated.