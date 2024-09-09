In-focus

12 injured as blast rips through police van in South Waziristan

Pakistan

Most victims are policemen who are being treated in hospital

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) - Twelve people were injured when a remote-controlled bomb ripped through a police van in Rustam Bazaar of South Waziristan's Wana area on Monday. 

The injured were shifted to hospital and some of them were in a critical condition. 

Police started investigation into the incident by cordoning off the crime scene. 

Medical Superintendent Dr Hammad Mahmood said the injured included policemen and they were being treated.


 

