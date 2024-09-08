Alvi apologises for sharing old video of PTI rally

The video was from August 14 gathering

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former president and PTI leader Dr Arif Alvi has apologised over his post on X in which he shared an old video by claiming it was from the PTI’s convoy making its way to Islamabad.

In his statement, he acknowledged he shared an old video that was recorded on some other occasion.

He said on Twitter, "After a fact check, I have deleted two posts, as they were images from a previous occasion. I apologise for the error.

Social Media is too big to be bagged or shutdown. Only error corrections can tame this Leviathan."

It merits mention that the former president falsely retweeted a video and said it was of the PTI’s convoy which was heading to Islamabad.

Alvi deleted the video after many a netizen pointed that the video was not of the mentioned event.

Punjab minister for Information Azma Bukhari also said the PTI was using fake videos to bolster their narrative.

