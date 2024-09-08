Notice instructs closing of hotels and shops in Islamabad's Sangjani for PTI rally

No accommodations, food, or services are to be provided in the area from today until September 9.

Published On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 13:09:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Authorities have ordered all hotels, shops, and guesthouses to remain closed ahead of the PTI rally in Islamabad's Sangjani area.

According to the instructions issued no accommodations, food, or services are to be provided in the area from today until September 9.



The notice, issued by the Sangjani police, warned that legal action would be taken against any violations.