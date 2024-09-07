Omar Ayub's resignation as PTI's secretary general accepted

I’ll remain continue my duties as a worker of Imran Khan and PTI: Omar Ayub

Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 17:18:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The resignation of Omar Ayub as PTI’s secretary general was accepted on Saturday.

The senior PTI leader said that he was already facing workload due to the constitutional and parliamentary responsibilities in National Assembly.

“I’ll remain continue my duties as a worker of Imran Khan and PTI,” he said.

Ayub, who also holds the office of National Assembly opposition leader, had earlier resigned in June this year from the party position.

He has been serving as PTI’s secretary general since May 2023.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan has made significant decisions related to the party structure.

According to sources, the former prime minister has separated parliamentary affairs from practical political matters.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz will lead the parliamentary team.

Imran Khan has assigned practical political responsibilities to Salman Akram Raja who has been appointed secretary general of PTI.

Raja will handle the responsibilities of secretary general of the party.