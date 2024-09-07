As vice captain of Imran Khan, I can't even think of leaving him: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Qureshi calls on PTI’s ideological workers to attend the upcoming rally

Sat, 07 Sep 2024 15:51:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that he is committed to Imran Khan and would not consider leaving the party.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeared before the court during the hearing of the May 9 vandalism cases at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore.

He mentioned that he was not even in Punjab when the cases were filed and was arrested 14 months later. Upon his release, he was immediately re-arrested in connection with the May 9 cases.

Qureshi said that as Imran Khan’s deputy, he could not even think of abandoning the party.

He criticised the authorities for fearing his presence into the public. He alleged that the sudden rise in number of cases, allegedly 55 cases, against him was an attempt to intimidate him, despite his 40 years in politics without a single case.

He questioned why arguments were not being presented in court by the prosecution, and accused the authorities of intentionally delaying the process. He urged the court to pass judgment if they believed he was guilty.

In an informal conversation with journalists after the court session, Qureshi called on PTI’s ideological workers to attend the upcoming rally. He reminded that despite numerous challenges, the nation made correct decisions on Feb 8.

When asked about the proposed judicial package and increasing the number of judges, Qureshi criticised the bills as attempts to undermine parliament. He suggested that the details of the bills should be presented in front of the public.

Regarding the silence of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Qureshi explained that they were together in Adiala Jail and confirmed that Elahi was indeed unwell.

In response to queries about his alleged connections with the Establishment, Qureshi questioned why he would be in jail if he was associated with them.

He criticised the internal party campaign against him and challenged anyone to ask Imran Khan who else stood with him from the core cabinet other than himself.