Salman Akram Raja elevated as secretary general of PTI

Imran Khan has separated parliamentary affairs from practical political matters

RAWALPIDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has made significant decisions related to the party structure.

According to sources, the former prime minister has separated parliamentary affairs from practical political matters.

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz will lead the parliamentary team.

Imran Khan has assigned practical political responsibilities to Salman Akram Raja who has been appointed secretary general of PTI.

Raja will handle the responsibilities of secretary general of the party.

A think tank will be formed under the leadership of Raoof Hasan who will oversee the issuance of a white paper on government performance and electoral matters.

Sources indicated that notifications of these decisions would be issued after a party rally.