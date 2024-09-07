KP govt again knocks door of PHC for judicial commission on May 9 incident

Pakistan Pakistan KP govt again knocks door of PHC for judicial commission on May 9 incident

Requests to appoint a retired or on-service judge of the PHC as head of the commission

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 12:51:27 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had again written a letter to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) requesting it to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 incident.

Minister of Law Advocate Aftab Alam had verified the decision on writing a letter to the court, according to sources.

The letter had been written under Pakistan Tribunal of Inquiry Ordinance 1969 through the Department of Home and will be received to court in a few days for formation of commission.

It was requested in the letter to appoint a retired or on-service judge of the PHC as head of the commission.

An action plan for commission formation was devised on government level when the PHC recused itself to probe the May 9 mayhem.

After consultation of experts with cabinet and CM, it had been decided to move the PHC again for judicial commission formation.

As per sources, the government self-probe on the May 9 matter will create legal complexities.



