KP CM to lead caravans for PTI public gathering in Islamabad

PTI will hold power show in Islamabad tomorrow.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is all set for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering in the capital, Islamabad tomorrow.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to lead caravans from his province for a PTI public gathering.

According to sources, Swabi had been selected for a gathering where all leaders and workers of Peshawar division will gather.

Caravans from Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera and Khyber would be welcomed in Swabi.

CM Gandapur has issued directions to MNAs and MPAs to arrange vehicles for workers commuting to Islamabad.

MNA from Bannu, Molana Nasim had decorated the buses for commuting to PTI public gathering.

Pictures of PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders had been displayed.

It is pertinent to note that the PTI had changed the venue of public gathering last minute, now the public gathering will be held near the ground of cattle market at G.T round in Islamabad.

