Security forces kill four terrorists, foil attack on FC headquarters in Mohmand

Sat, 07 Sep 2024 12:01:11 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Security forces claimed on Saturday to have foiled a terrorism attempt by a group of 'Khwarij' terrorists in Mohmand district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of four Khwarij men tried to attack the Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand in the wee hours of Sept 6 morning.

The ISPR said the militants' attempt to enter the FC camp was swiftly thwarted by the security personnel, killing all of them on the spot.

A sanitisation operation was launched to eliminate any other Khwarij found in the area, it added.

WAVE OF TERRORISM IN BALOCHISTAN AND KP

A few days earlier, security forces killed 12 militants in Tirah Valley of Khyber district during an intelligence-based operation, said ISPR.

Besides, Balochistan has been in the eye of terrorism storm in the recent times. Security forces claimed to have killed 21 terrorists in a clearance operation after multiple terrorism activities that claimed lives of civilians in Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said terrorists attempted to conduct multiple heinous activities in Balochistan on the night between Aug 25 and 26.

“At the behest of inimical and hostile forces, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musakhel, Kalat and Lasbela districts. Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced martyrdom,” read the statement.

In Musakhel district, terrorists stopped a bus in general area Rara Sham and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood, it added.

Security forces and law-enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and killed 21 in the ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, 14 troops - 10 security forces soldiers and four personnel of law-enforcement agencies - embraced martyrdom.