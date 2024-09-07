Early morning downpour lowers temperature in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan Early morning downpour lowers temperature in Lahore

Areas such as Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Garhi Shahu, and the railway station experienced rainfall.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 09:24:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A new spell of monsoon has begun across the country, with rain in various cities, including Lahore, making the weather pleasant.

In Lahore, both light and heavy rains have made the weather delightful. Areas such as Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Garhi Shahu, and the railway station experienced significant rainfall. The rain led to water accumulation in low-lying areas and prompting swift action from district administration.

Rainfall measurements included 7 mm on Jail Road, 3 mm in Gulberg, 12 mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 8 mm at Paniwala Talab, and 5 mm at Qurtuba Chowk.

In Punjab, cities like Sialkot, Sangla Hill, and surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall. Heavy rain with thunder in Kallur Kot and Chenab submerged low-lying areas, exposing the shortcomings of administrative claims.

The Meteorological Department predicted that today, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may experience thunderstorms and heavy rain, while other parts of the country would remain warm and dry.