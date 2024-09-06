NA okays 'Peaceful Assembly, Public Order Bill 2024' amidst opposition uproar

Pakistan Pakistan NA okays 'Peaceful Assembly, Public Order Bill 2024' amidst opposition uproar

Election Act Amendment Bill 2024 also passed with majority vote

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 17:26:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly on Friday passed the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024” with a majority vote.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq presided over the session in which Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar introduced the Election Act Amendment Bill 2024. The bill saw its passage with a majority.

Later, PML-N’s Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry introduced the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024 as a supplementary agenda item.

Despite opposition’s outcry, the bill was passed by a majority again. The bill had been passed by the Senate a day earlier. With approval from the lower house, the bill would await the final endorsement by the president.

Under the new law, Islamabad DC would grant permission for rallies. In case of rejection, an appeal could be made to the Chief Commissioner.

The bill aimed to regulate public gatherings to ensure they do not disrupt public order.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said the purpose of the bill was to maintain peace during public assemblies and processions.

He dismissed the opposition’s concerns, noting that the increasing number of demonstrations in the federal capital has caused significant inconvenience to citizens.

Tarar added that, “the ‘Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024’ is an effort to ensure that the public order is not disturbed by public gatherings.

He rejected the notion of the opposition and said the federal capital was seemingly “under siege” and the growing number of processions had made the lives of citizens miserable.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, “The right to assemble peacefully is a fundamental right, but it is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order morality, and the security of the state. The restrictions are necessary to ensure the exercise of this right does not infringe upon the rights of others and threaten the stability of society. It is important to strike a balance between allowing peaceful assembly and maintaining public safety and order.

It continues, “In many legal systems, including those in democratic countries, the right to assembly is considered a fundamental human right. However, this right is often regulated to ensure that it does not infringe on the rights of others or disturb public order.

“The regulation of assemblies is necessary to balance the right to protest with the rights of other citizens to go about their daily lives without under disruption.”