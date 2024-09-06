Govt announces public holiday on Sept 17 to mark Eid Miladun Nabi

Cabinet Division issues notification

Fri, 06 Sep 2024 17:24:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Friday announced a public holiday on Sept 17 (Tuesday) in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Sept 17 will be a nationwide public holiday to mark Eid Miladun Nabi.

It is worth noting that two days ago, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, was held in Islamabad to observe the Rabiul Awwal moon.

Representatives from the Islamabad Zonal Committee, Suparco, the Meteorological Department, and the Ministry of Science and Technology attended the meeting.

Later, Azad announced that 12th Rabiul Awwal would fall on Tuesday, Sept 17.

