No one will be allowed to seal Islamabad with containers: Daniyal Chaudhry

Safety and security of public is the biggest constitutional responsibility

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Chaudhry said that no one would be allowed to close Islamabad with containers.



Talking to the media, the PML-N leader highlighted that Pakistan was facing tough times and various crises. There was no contribution of us in the world except chanting slogans of corruption for four years.

“Foreign investors, businessmen and cricketers face challenges when a mob controls and seals Islamabad,” Daniyal Chaudhry gave reasons for halting public gatherings in the capital.

Chaudhry supported a bill on permission of public gathering in Islamabad, he asked that wasn’t this bill the need of the hour.

He emphasised that only the vision and narrative of Pakistan progress and development would be propagated.

Any party will not be allowed to seal the capital, they could hold a public gathering in a certain locality but not in Islamabad.

Bill had defined the mechanism to stage 10 sit-in in a place but Islamabad closure would not be allowed as safety and security of public was the biggest constitutional responsibility, Daniyal Chaudhry reiterated.

He stressed that they would make the country a hub of peace and rule of law that would be feasible for investment.

PML-N criticised political opponents for chanting slogans of corruption and corrupt officers and maligning Pakistan in front of the world.

He insisted that they must highlight the positive image of Pakistan that country had engineers, scientists, cricketers and doctors.

Daniyal Chaudhry stressed that the motive behind inviting international cricket teams was to spread the message that Pakistan was a peaceful country.