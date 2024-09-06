Karsaz accident: Court accepts bail plea of accused Natasha Danish

Published On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 14:16:38 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An additional District and Session Court in Karachi accepted bail plea of the woman accused in the Karsaz Road accident case which resulted in the death of father-daughter duo and injured four people.

The court granted her bail against Rs100,000 surety bonds.

In the argument by applicant’s lawyer, it was said that accused Natasha Danish was going through a mental disease for which she had been under treatment since 2005.

It was also said that her UK driving license was valid for another six months, adding that the bereaved family had forgiven her in the name of the Almighty Allah after taking Rs50.5 million as Diyat (blood money).