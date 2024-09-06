Azhar Mashwani's brothers return home after 92 days

He also prays for safe return of other PTI workers in his message on X

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team head Azhar Mashwani confirmed on Friday that both of his missing brother came back home at 2am.

In a tweet on X, Mashwani said both his brothers Prof Mazhar Mashwani and Prof Zahoor Mashwani returned home after remaining missing from June 6 to Sept 6.

He also prayed for the safe return of other PTI workers in his message.

Mashwani thanked Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Lahore High Court's Shehbaz Ali Rizvi for not putting the case in limbo and hearing it on merit.

IHC regrets state institutions' callousness

During last hearing, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said that callousness of state institutions in recovery of two brothers of Azhar Mashwani was very discouraging.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC issued the written order of the case.

The written order read that whereabouts of Azhar Mashwani’s brothers were still not known and it's very dispiriting.

Justice Aurangzeb wrote that the deputy attorney general had assured the court of meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the government had submitted a very weak answer to court.