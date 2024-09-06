CM Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

Nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy on this day and defended motherland

Fri, 06 Sep 2024 11:45:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visited monument at Lahore Cantt today to observe Defence Day.

She paid tribute to martyrs and offered prayers and laid floral wreaths at monuments.

Pakistan Army personnel also presented gun salutes on this occasion.

DEFENCE DAY

Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today (Friday) to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with 31 gun salutes at the federal capital and 21 gun salutes at provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in the mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country, and independence of Indian IllegallyOccupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.

Main ceremony of the day will be held at General Headquarters (GHQ). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of the ceremony. Army Chief General Asim Munir, Services Chiefs and parliamentarians will attend the ceremony.

Special ceremonies will also be held at Naval Headquarters and Naval air bases to pay homage to martyrs.

COAS ASIM MUNIR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir delivered a special message on the occasion of Defence Day, highlighting Sept 6 as a significant day in national and military history.

He emphasised that no force can undermine Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security.

The army chief also addressed emerging challenges like digital terrorism and fifth-generation warfare, noting that these were more complex and dangerous than traditional terrorism.

He assured that with national unity and resolve, Pakistan was effectively countering these threats and the world recognised the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani nation and armed forces.