Blood money paves way for Natasha's acquittal in Karsaz accident case

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 11:04:39 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In an out of court settlement, matters between main accused in Karsaz accident, Natasha Danish and the members of the bereaved family of father-daughter duo who were killed by her during rash car driving were settled on Friday.

According to sources, Natasha’s family paid a sum of Rs50.5 million as blood money to the mourners whereas a relative of deceased Amna will be given a job in a company run by Natasha’s family. The amount was transferred through pay order.



Besides, Natasha’s family also paid amount to the people who were injured when her car rammed into them.

The settlement took place under Sharia’s Diyat Law (Blood Money).

The family of deceased agreed to let the culprit acquit as, they believed, accident didn’t occur intentionally.

It must be noted that a father-daughter duo was killed and four people were injured on Karsaz Road, Karachi on Aug 19 when Natasha ran her car over them, under the influence of drugs.

Woman driver booked over deadly Karsaz accident in Karachi

Police have registered a case against a woman involved in a deadly road accident on Karsaz Road of Karachi.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Bahadurabad police station on the complaint of Imtiaz Arif, who lost his brother and niece in the accident.

The incident took place when a car driven by a woman rammed into two vehicles and a bike, killing two and injuring five others.

Witnesses to the accident said the accident occurred due to reckless-driving by the woman. They said the car first hit a bike and then rammed into two vehicles.

The District East police’s spokesperson also confirmed the registration of the FIR against the suspect, adding that the woman driver was arrested last night and handed over to the investigation wing.

She has been booked under sections 320 (punishment for qatl-i-khata by rash or negligent driving), 337-G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Karsaz incident accused Natasha was under the influence: report

The medical report of Natasha, who is being investigated for her involvement in the Karsaz incident, reveals she was under the influence of ice (crystal meth) while driving.

The Director Laboratories and Chemical Examiner of Sindh government revealed the medical report of accused Natasha. The urine and blood samples of the accused were used for medical examination.

The urine report declared that Natasha was under the influence of crystal meth, though her blood report didn’t verify it.

Another case was registered against the accused under the Anti-Drug Act. The investigation officer has sought permission for investigation of accused.

The court has granted permission for investigation in line with jail regulations. She is currently on judicial remand.

Imran Arif, 60, and his daughter Amna were killed when a rashly-driven car hit them on Aug 19.



