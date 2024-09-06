Digital terrorism can't weaken Pakistan's commitment to peace, security: COAS

Says regional peace is contingent upon addressing the Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir delivered a special message on the occasion of Defence Day, highlighting Sept 6 as a significant day in national and military history.

He emphasised that no force can undermine Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security.

In his message, Gen Munir noted that on this day, our Army, Navy, and Air Force stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation, defeating the nefarious designs of a much larger enemy.

He praised the extraordinary spirit of national unity and solidarity observed on Sept 6, describing it as a source of pride for both the armed forces and the nation. “This spirit of unity continues to inspire the Pakistan Armed Forces as they safeguard the country’s borders.”

The army chief commended the unparalleled courage, bravery, and professionalism demonstrated by the armed forces during the September conflict, which had been etched in history as a golden chapter and served as a beacon for future generations.

COAS Munir paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs, referencing a verse from Surah Al-Baqarah (2:154) of the Holy Quran: "And do not say of those who are killed in the way of Allah, 'They are dead.' Rather, they are alive, but you do not perceive." This verse reflected the elevated status of martyrs and Allah’s favour upon them.

He saluted the brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland. He reiterated the commitment to honour and protect the martyrs and their families, emphasising that their sacrifice remained paramount.

The COAS affirmed that the army’s core values of faith, piety, and jihad in the way of Allah not only distinguished it but also served as the greatest weapon against adversaries.

Every officer and soldier remained dedicated to ensuring Pakistan’s security and protection, carrying forward the spirit of September 1965.

Genl Munir praised the military’s success in managing the scourge of terrorism, asserting that no other nation’s military had achieved similar success.

The army chief also addressed emerging challenges like digital terrorism and fifth-generation warfare, noting that these were more complex and dangerous than traditional terrorism.

He assured that with national unity and resolve, Pakistan was effectively countering these threats and the world recognised the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani nation and armed forces.

He also emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, stating that regional peace was contingent upon addressing this issue.

The aspirations of the Kashmiri people and adherence to United Nations resolutions were essential. Despite Indian aggression and human rights violations, the resilience of Kashmiri people was commendable.

Gen Munir expressed Pakistan’s continued support for the Palestinian cause, condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza as a blot on the global conscience. He called for renewed commitment to national unity, declaring that as long as the nation remains united, no power can harm Pakistan.

