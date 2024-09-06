Nation celebrates Defence and Martyrs Day with patriotic spirit

Armed forces foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy on this day.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today (Thursday) to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute at the federal capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in the mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country, and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs.

Main ceremony of the day was held at General Headquarters (GHQ). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of the ceremony. Army Chief General Asim Munir, Services Chiefs and parliamentarians will attend the ceremony.

Special ceremonies were also held at Naval Headquarters and Naval airbases to pay homage to martyrs.

