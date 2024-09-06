Services Chiefs, armed forces pay homage to martyrs of Sept 6, 1965

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - On the eve of the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day, Pakistan’s armed forces paid rich tribute to martyrs and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to defend the country against all threats and challenges.

“On the eve of the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and the Pakistan Armed Forces proudly commemorate the triumphant legacy of the 1965 War, a paradigm of the nation’s indomitable will and unyielding spirit,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that September 6 serves as a poignant tribute to the valor, sacrifice, and heroism of our gallant soldiers who valiantly defended the motherland against formidable odds.

“Fifty-nine years ago, the Pakistan Armed Forces decisively thwarted the enemy’s malicious designs, securing a historic victory that will be etched in the annals of history forever. The 1965 War was a beacon of hope, exemplifying the nation’s resilience and determination in the face of adversity,” the statement read.

“We pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan who have laid down their lives since 1947 in defence of Pakistan and especially those who have given ultimate sacrifices in fights & war against terrorism. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

We also salute the veterans who fought valiantly, their bravery and selflessness will always be remembered.”

The statement read that the Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to defend the country against all threats and challenges.

“We along with Law Enforcement Agencies stand ready to defend our homeland with unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion, upholding the spirit of September 1965. We also pay tribute to the families of all our martyrs and veterans who have borne the brunt of their loved ones’ sacrifices with courage and resilience. Let us come together to honour the memory of our martyrs and heroes on this Defence and Martyrs Day. May their sacrifices continue to inspire us to strive for a stronger, more prosperous, and more peaceful Pakistan,” the ISPR’s statement concluded.

