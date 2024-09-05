Deputy PM vows to advance Commonwealth agenda
Pakistan
Ishaq Dar held meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland
LONDON (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth and readiness to play an active role in promoting intra-Commonwealth trade and advancing the Commonwealth agenda on sustainable development.
He was talking to Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland in London on Thursday.
Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan's role in spearheading the Commonwealth's youth agenda and appreciated the secretary-general's support for establishing the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance Secretariat in Pakistan.
Secretary-General Scotland recalled the warm hospitality accorded to her during her first visit to Pakistan last month.
She affirmed her desire to work closely with Pakistan on addressing climate change-related challenges and empowering Pakistan's young population.
The two leaders also discussed their shared priorities ahead of next month's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.