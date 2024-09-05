Deputy PM vows to advance Commonwealth agenda

Ishaq Dar held meeting with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 23:40:11 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth and readiness to play an active role in promoting intra-Commonwealth trade and advancing the Commonwealth agenda on sustainable development.

He was talking to Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland in London on Thursday.

Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan's role in spearheading the Commonwealth's youth agenda and appreciated the secretary-general's support for establishing the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance Secretariat in Pakistan.

Secretary-General Scotland recalled the warm hospitality accorded to her during her first visit to Pakistan last month.

She affirmed her desire to work closely with Pakistan on addressing climate change-related challenges and empowering Pakistan's young population.

The two leaders also discussed their shared priorities ahead of next month's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.