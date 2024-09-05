Govt to grant special powers to military in Balochistan amid security concerns

The federal cabinet has approved amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to grant special powers to the army and civil armed forces in light of the security situation in Balochistan.

According to cabinet sources, the federal government has made crucial decisions regarding the security situation in Balochistan. The security forces will have the authority to detain any suspicious individuals suspected of terrorism in advance. The federal cabinet has approved amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

Sources revealed that legislation will be enacted to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. This will provide legal protection for security forces to conduct more effective operations against terrorism and allow for the formation of joint investigation teams comprising intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Cabinet sources further stated that Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) will conduct comprehensive investigations and gather information on terrorists. Individuals posing national security threats will be subject to detention, and suspected individuals involved in terrorist activities can be detained in advance.

