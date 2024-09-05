SC to announce verdict on NAB amendments case on Sept 6

Pakistan Pakistan SC to announce verdict on NAB amendments case on Sept 6

Supreme Court had reserved decision on appeals against NAB amendments case

Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 19:30:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court is expected to announce its ruling tomorrow (Friday) on the appeals filed against its decision to annul the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

The Supreme Court had reserved its decision on June 6 regarding the appeals against the NAB amendments case.

The federal government had filed an intra-court appeal against the annulment of these amendments. The bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will deliver the judgement.

Last year, a four-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial, had nullified the NAB amendments in response to a petition filed by the PTI founder.

After the amendments, the corruption cases involving less than Rs500 million were transferred to the NAB.

In its decision, the Supreme Court had invalidated the NAB amendments related to the benami accounts (anonymous assets), assets beyond means, and the shifting of the burden of proof onto the prosecution.

The court had also reinstated cases against all officers holding public offices.