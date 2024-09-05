How many cases have been registered against Imran Khan in Punjab?

A total of 48 cases have been registered against Khan in several districts of Punjab

Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 17:33:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Details of cases against PTI founder Imran Khan in Punjab have emerged.

Dunya News has obtained a report detailing the cases and inquiries against the PTI founder. Police, FIA, Anti-Corruption Establishment and NAB are pursuing the cases.

According to the police report, a total of 48 cases have been registered against Khan in several districts of Punjab.

As many as 18 cases have been registered in Lahore, seven in Sheikhupura, one in Gujranwala, 13 in Rawalpindi, two in Attock, five in Faisalabad, and one each in Sargodha and Mianwali.

The report also noted that there was one pending inquiry with the FIA and two with the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.

Few cases are pending with the National Accountability Bureau.