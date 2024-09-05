Details of registered cases against Imran Khan in Punjab revealed

A total of 48 cases have been registered against Khan across various districts in Punjab.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 15:46:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Details of the legal cases against PTI founder Imran Khan in Punjab have emerged.

Dunya News has obtained a report detailing the cases and inquiries against Khan in police, FIA, Anti-Corruption, and NAB departments.

According to the police report, a total of 48 cases have been registered against Khan across various districts in Punjab.

Specifically, 18 cases have been filed in Lahore, 7 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Gujranwala, 13 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock, 5 in Faisalabad, and 1 each in Sargodha and Mianwali.

The report also noted that there was one pending inquiry with the FIA and two with the Anti-Corruption Punjab.

Furthermore, the NAB report indicated that three cases were pending against Khan, including investigations into £190 million and the Toshakhana.