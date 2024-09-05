How Ali Amin Gandapur plans to successfully execute Sept 8 rally?

Heavy machinery, ambulances and equipment will be transported to rally site

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The details of the meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the PTI rally scheduled for Sept 8 in Islamabad have emerged.

Sources revealed that the meeting decided that the rally would not be cancelled or postponed on any external pressure.

Plans A, B, and C have been prepared to ensure that the event proceeds as scheduled.

According to the plan, heavy machinery, ambulances, bulldozers, cranes, and other equipment would be transported to Swabi on Sept 7.



Each member of the National and provincial assemblies has been tasked with mobilising 1,500 to 2,000 workers.

The transportation and provision of food for workers would be arranged by the MNAs and MPAs.

The meeting emphasised that campaigns including corner meetings should be completed by Sept 7.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) being revoked and instructed workers and leaders to overcome all obstacles to reach the rally site.

Further, it was decided that if conditions worsened, attendees should go to the rally site individually.

The meeting, held under the chief minister, also included representatives from Peshawar and Hazara divisions.