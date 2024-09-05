KP govt set to bring low-cost housing scheme

The government will lend money for construction to those having 5 marlas of land

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday finalised preparations to bring low-cost housing scheme for the residents of the province.

According to sources, as much as Rs4 billion was earmarked in the first phase of the project. Interest-free loans worth Rs1.5 million will be given to underprivileged people of the frontier province.

Sources said that the Housing Department had started formal working for the project. The residents would pay back loan in easy installments over the course of 10 years.

It must be remembered that loan would only be given to those who possessed land but didn’t have the finances to construct a home.

