International Charity Day being observed today

Dunya News (Web Desk) – The International Day of Charity is being observed today.

It must be noted that Sept 5 is celebrated as International Charity Day by the United Nations (UN) across the globe. Various ceremonies, seminars, walks and conferences are organised in this respect.

The purpose of observing this day is to spread awareness regarding solution of world’s problems using charitable means.

People belonging to all religions contribute enormously for the well-being of humanity in the world.

