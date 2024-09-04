ANP bigwig Zahid Khan calls it a day
Pakistan
Says there is no room for his ideology in the current political landscape
ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader Senator Zahid Khan has announced his retirement from politics.
Zahid Khan said he had been doing politics with a specific ideology and philosophy. Unfortunately, he said, there was no room for such ideals in the current political landscape of the country.
More to Read: Ghulam Ahmad Bilour bids farewell to politics
"I made significant sacrifices in politics, but given the present circumstances, I can no longer continue" the ANP leader said.
He said he would decide his future after consulting the people of his constituency.