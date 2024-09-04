ANP bigwig Zahid Khan calls it a day

In-focus

Says there is no room for his ideology in the current political landscape

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader Senator Zahid Khan has announced his retirement from politics. 

Zahid Khan said he had been doing politics with a specific ideology and philosophy. Unfortunately, he said, there was no room for such ideals in the current political landscape of the country. 

"I made significant sacrifices in politics, but given the present circumstances, I can no longer continue" the ANP leader said. 

He said he would decide his future after consulting the people of his constituency.

 

