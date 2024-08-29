Ghulam Ahmad Bilour bids farewell to politics

He is moving to Islamabad as well

(Web Desk) – The Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has bid farewell to politics.

ANP senior leader said goodbye to politics and decided to move to Islamabad from Peshawar on successive defeats in the election process and change in ANP leadership.

Talking to the media, Ahmed Bilour alleged that “ he doesn’t meet the standard of powerful quarters that’s why he was being defeated four times in the political selection process.”

He claimed that his brother Bashir Bilour and nephew Haroon Bilour were martyred and he did not find any reason to stay in Peshawar as he had not interest in politics anymore.

