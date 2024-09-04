CJP suggests sacking of officials involved in cutting trees

Notes deforestation contributes to climate change, floods, landslides

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa remarked that officers and employees involved in deforestation must be sacked.

The three-member bench headed by CJP Qazi Isa heard a case pertaining to illegal cutting of precious Shisham trees (Indian rosewood) in Mardan.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by upholding dismissal and imposed fines on a regional officer of the forest department, Meher Badshah.

The SC has summoned details from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government about the five year budget of the Department of Forest and illegal and legal cutting of trees by employees of the Forest Department.

The apex court has also sought the department's five-year afforestation plan.

The court stated that deforestation was a serious concern and its happening with the support of officials.

CJP remarked that rapid deforestation was causing severe environmental impacts, including floods and landslides and contributing to climate change. CJP Isa noted that trees were being sold by cutting them across the country.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asserted that officers and employees involved in deforestation must be sacked as the Department of Forest was busy greasing its palms.

Consequently, the court has adjourned the case hearing until one month.

