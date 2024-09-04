ECP contempt case: Hearing against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry postponed until Sept 19

Imran Khan, Fawad accused of levelling allegations against CEC, ECP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry has been adjourned until September 19.

Naeem Haider Panjuta representing the PTI founder appeared at the ECP and requested for the adjournment of the case.

He also informed that Fawad Chaudhry requested for postponement of the same case until Sept 19 but Sindh member Nisar Durani considered Fawad’s case a separate case.

Shoaib Shaheen asserted that PTI founder Imran Khan's case was distinct from Fawad Chaudhry’s case. Naeem Panjuta stated that they couldn’t appear due to engagement in various cases.

Advocate general informed the court that Fawad Chaudhry must file an application for appearance exemption.

ECP officials remarked that all witnesses against the PTI founder were due to record their statements today.

Advocate general responded that PTI founder could appear through video link as per high court order.

Naeem Panjuta told that the video link facility was not available as per jail administration.

Consequently, ECP adjourned the hearing of ECP contempt case against Imran Khan until Sept 19.

ECP CONTEMPT CASE

It is noteworthy that Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry have been indicted in contempt of ECP, CEC cases.

Fawad Chaudhry has requested the open trial of the ECP contempt case.



It is pertinent to note that cases of ECP and CEC contempt against Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were fixed for hearing on June 20.

Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were indicted in the ECP contempt case on January 3.

ECP issued notice to Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry in August 2022 for levelling allegations on CEC and ECP during public gatherings and TV interviews.

