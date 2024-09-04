KP governor delays signing of cabinet expansion summary

The Governor has acknowledged receiving the summary but has not yet made a decision to sign it.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The process of expanding and reshuffling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has hit a snag as Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has yet to sign the summary, despite it being received nine days ago.

A spokesperson added that the Governor has not reviewed the summary in detail and could not sign on it after only a cursory glance.

The summary would be reviewed in depth to address all constitutional and legal aspects before a decision was made.

Former Advocate Shumail Butt noted that, according to the constitution, the Governor must either sign or raise objections to the summary within 15 days. If objections are raised, the resubmitted summary must be signed within 10 days. Failure to sign within this period would result in the summary being considered approved.

The summary proposed appointing Ihtisham Ali as an adviser, Pir Musawar Ghazi, Sohail Afridi, Naik Mohammad, and Humayun Khan as special assistants.