KP chief minister calls parliamentary party meeting to prepare for Sept 8 rally

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 10:14:40 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has summoned a parliamentary party meeting for today (Wednesday).

According to the party sources, the meeting would take place at the Chief Minister's House and include members of both national and provincial assemblies from all districts.

The agenda would focus on preparations for the Sept 8 rally and other related matters.

Sources indicated that after the meeting, the chief minister would also meet divisional leaders.

He would issue instructions and strategies to ensure the success of the rally and to mobilise as many workers as possible.

The chief minister is expected to assign responsibilities to each provincial and national assembly member.