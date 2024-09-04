Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

Pakistan Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Sep 2024 11:23:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Wednesday) for sighting of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 AH moon at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Members of the central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddiq, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi, and Pir Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami will attend the meetings.

Zonal committees across the country will hold their meetings at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the decision regarding the sighting of moon for Rabi-ul-Awwal.