National Park case: Exchange of harsh words between CJP Isa and Naeem Bukhari

Court reserved the verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An exchange of harsh words between Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and senior counsel Naeem Bukhari held during a hearing on commercial activities in the Margala Hills case.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan led by Chief Justice Isa heard the review petitions against the closure of Monal and other restaurants. During the hearing, Naeem Bukhari, the lawyer for the restaurant owners, argued that the decision to close the restaurants was not voluntary and that they were not given a fair hearing.

The CJP remarked that the order was passed with the consent of the hotel owners. Bukhari said that there were only two options before the hotel owners. He noted that the respondents were not properly heard while making the decision. He said that the FIA had probed against the hotel owners' case. It was found during the investigation that the hotel's owners were not doing illegal activity.

The Chief Justice questioned the relevance of the FIA investigation. Bukhari claimed the agency had previously cleared the restaurant owners of any wrongdoing. Bukhari also mentioned past incidents where authorities overstepped, but the Chief Justice dismissed this as irrelevant.

Both also exchanged harsh words. However, Bukhari apologised for raising his voice during the arguments, and the Chief Justice acknowledged that sometimes difficult questions are necessary to understand a case.

Later, the court reserved the verdict.